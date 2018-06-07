Peugeot's Turbo PureTech Engine wins fourth consecutive International Engine of the Year accolade

For the fourth year in a row, Peugeot's Turbo PureTech petrol engine was awarded International Engine of the Year, for the 1.0 litre to 1.4 litre category.



Presented with the 2018 accolade by a panel of judges at the 20th awards in Stuttgart, the PureTech engine offers excellent performance, fuel consumption and efficiency.



Powering models across the Peugeot range, including the 3008 SUV, Irish Car of the Year 2018, and the new 5008 7-seat SUV, Groupe PSA has filed a total of 210 patents for the ground-breaking engine.

The award comes at a time when the brand has seen the popularity of its petrol engines increase in Ireland by 61%, year to date.

Alain Raposo, Senior Vice President, Powertrain and Chassis Engineering at Groupe PSA, said: “We’re proud to receive this prestigious award for the fourth year in a row, as proof of the skills of our development teams. Most of our vehicles are now equipped with this engine, which has been highly successful among our customers. This award is a global recognition of the competitiveness and efficiency of our petrol range.”

The latest-generation PureTech petrol engine was launched on the new Peugeot 308 in 2017 and delivers a number of benefits: 4% improvement in fuel consumption on average compared with the previous generation; improved engine response time thanks to an optimised turbocharger (20% faster increase in torque from 1500 rpm); a 75% reduction in particulate emissions through the use of a particulate filter (GPF), meeting the Real Driving Emissions (RDE) conformity factor of 1.5 set by EU regulations for 2020, a full three years in advance; a more compact structure, to adapt to the new Common Modular Platform (CMP) dedicated to small city cars, core hatchbacks / saloons and compact SUVs.

The new generation engine is now being deployed on Groupe PSA’s vehicles across some hundred applications, in more than 70 countries. Currently manufactured in France (Française de Mécanique plants in Douvrin, Pas-de-Calais and Trémery, Moselle), for the European market, production capacity was doubled this year already. Plants in Tychy, Poland, and Szentgotthárd, Hungary, will also start producing the PureTech engine in 2019 and 2020, respectively.





