Lough Ree RNLI rescue four tourists from boat stuck on rocks

Four people were assisted by Lough Ree RNLI Volunteers when their boat got stuck on rocks.

At 11am yesterday morning, (June 6, 2018), Lough Ree RNLI inshore lifeboat crew were requested to launch by the Irish Coast Guard in Malin Head to go to the assistance of 4 people whose boat had got stuck on Slate Rock near Yew Point, north of Hudson Bay on the Roscommon shore of Lough Ree. Conditions were very calm with a very gentle south easterly breeze.

The inshore lifeboat, the Eric Rowse with helm Stan Bradbury, and crew members Liam Sheringham and Kieran Scullion on board where quickly on the scene and checked that everyone on the boat was OK and the boat was not taking on water before getting ready to try to tow the boat off the rocks. After several unsuccessful attempts to remove the boat from the rocks, it was decided to bring the 4 people on board to Hudson Bay before returning to the Lifeboat Station.

Speaking after the call-out, Lifeboat Operations Manager, Tony McCarth said, "As the lovely weather continues we would like to remind anyone heading out on the lake to wear a lifejacket. If you are not sure if your lifejacket is suitable for use, please contact us and we can arrange for a member of our Community Lifesaving Team to assess it for you."

