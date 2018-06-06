Longford ladies urged to enter Miss Bikini Ireland model search

Longford ladies are being called on to enter the 7th annual Miss Bikini Ireland model search, in association with the Irish Daily Star and Buzz.ie.

The winner of Miss Bikini Ireland 2018 crown will pick up €15,000 in prizes which includes an all expenses paid trip to the world finals of Swimsuit USA International for 9 days with the chance of winning prize worth $80,000.

Previous Miss Bikini Ireland winners include Valerija Plontnikova from county Kildare, Judy Fitzgerald from Limerick, Rebecca Hanley from Dublin, Jeni Assandey from county Cork and the reigning Miss Bikini Ireland, Eileen O’Donnell from Derry.

Greg Ryan, Miss Bikini Ireland spokesperson, explained, "Miss Bikini Ireland has grown to be a huge success with thousands of entrants applying annually with the hope of becoming the next winner to represent Ireland at a national level."



He said previous winners have enjoyed amazing success to date with appearances at New York Fashion Week, Cannes Film Festival, London Fashion Week, and events across Ireland and around Europe.



Miss Bikini Ireland welcomes women from all nationalities but they must live in Ireland, women with kids welcome, women with tattoos, for full details on entry information go to www.missbikiniireland.ie/apply



Entrants must be aged between 17/35 years of age to apply and take part. Please note women under 18 will be required to provide proof of ID and have consent from their parents to take part.



Miss Bikini Ireland 2018 Grand Finals will take place this October at the Red Cow Inn Dublin.

