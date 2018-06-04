New Pamela Scott store opens in Longford on Friday

Pamela Scott is opening its 28th Store on Dublin Street, Longford this Friday, June 8 from 11am.

To celebrate the store's official opening, Pamela Scott is offering customers 20% off new collections all weekend and you will also be in with a chance to win a €500 gift voucher.



Pamela Scott, the last of the original Irish-owned fashion emporiums on Dublin's Grafton Street, continues to trade successfully against the multinationals year after year, by constantly modernising and adding new younger labels without ever alienating its traditional, loyal customer base.



Currently celebrating 48 years in business, the famous family-run Dublin store is the flagship of the esteemed Flairline Fashions Group, established in 1970.



Today Pamela Scott stocks leading labels such as Sophie B, Twist, Zapara, with Exclusive Occasion dresses catering for Weddings, Debs, Confirmation a lengthy list of stunning evening wear brands from all over the world.