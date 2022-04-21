Search

21 Apr 2022

North Longford saddened by death of well known GAA stalwart and accomplished actor

Late J.P. Kelly, Cullinmore, Dring, Longford

North Longford saddened by death of well known GAA stalwart and accomplished actor

The Late J.P. Kelly, Cullinmore, Dring, Longford

Reporter:

Patrick Matthews

21 Apr 2022 5:35 PM

Email:

mullinalaghtanotes@gmail.com

There was profound shock in the parish last Wednesday night, April 13, as news spread of the sudden passing of J.P. Kelly, Culleenmore.

J.P., who was the son of the late John and Margaret, had been in excellent health right until his death and there was an air of disbelief across the parish at his loss.

J.P. was a well-respected and much-liked figure throughout the community and was a helpful and obliging neighbour to all.

In earlier years he had been a prominent player with the Mullinalaghta football club during the lean times of the late 60s and early 70s and in one well-remembered incident at a match in The Laurels during the early 1970s he had to be carried off the pitch on a door belonging to Jimmy Keogh when he broke his leg during one of the robust matches which were the style of the time.

J.P. was also involved with the club off the pitch and was club treasurer and a county board delegate during the early 1980s.

He was a fervent supporter of the club, regularly present at club and county matches and at club functions along with his wife Maura, a native of Mayo, and derived great pleasure from the club’s recent string of successes.

J.P. was also an accomplished actor, forming part of the Mullinalaghta dramatic troupe that performed in concerts and Senior Scór during the 1980s along with now-departed stalwarts such as Tommy Galligan, Mullinroe and Tommy Reilly, Kilmore.

J.P. and Maura were welcoming hosts to all visitors to their home in Culleenmore and J.P.’s presence will be much missed by all in the parish and wider area.

He is survived by Maura, by his sister Moira (Oregon, USA), niece Kelly and her husband Harry, sister-in-law Sadie and her husband P.J., cousins, neighbours and a large circle of friends to whom we offer our profound sympathy.

J.P.’s funeral took place on Wednesday, April 20 at 12 noon in St Columba’s Church,  Mullinalaghta with burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

