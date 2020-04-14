South Longford pays respects to honest and hard-working Aidan Gray

It was with deep regret that we learnt of the death of Aidan Gray at his sister Jackie’s residence in Barry, Kenagh on Thursday, April 2 at the young age of 54 years, having lost his battle with his illness of over two years which he bore with quiet dignity.

Aidan was predeceased by his parents Peter and Margaret. He was a great character when he was young and working in Martin Murray’s pub in Taghshinny and left Ireland at the age of 18 to work in Bristol in England.

He was an honest and hard-working man who worked there in the construction industry. In the last twenty years or so he bought many houses in England, refurbished them and sold them on again.

In his younger days he loved go to disco dancing and travelled home every year to visit his family and many friends in the area.

Due to his ill health he returned home last January and stayed with his sister Jackie and her husband Joe Egan in Barry where he was well looked after by all the family.

Following Aidan’s private Funeral, his remains were laid to rest at Carrickedmond Cemetery. A Memorial Service will take place some time in the future.



We extend our deepest sympathy to his brothers and sisters, Mike, Dennis, Colm, Irene, Dessie, Mary, Jackie, Beatrice, Fiona and Angela, sister-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May he rest in peace.