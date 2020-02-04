Late Mary Hanrahan was a very obliging neighbour and popular with everyone in the Ballymahon area

It was with deep regret that we learned of the death on January 9, 2020 of Mrs Mary Hanrahan (nee O’Brien), Ballymahon and late of Erribul, Labasheeda, Co Clare after a very short illness in her 94th year.

Mary came to the Midlands way back when she was a young girl to work in Lysters in Athlone and has been living here in Ballymahon for a long number of years.



She was a very quiet, gentle and inoffensive lady, a very obliging neighbour who was popular with everyone in the area. She loved her daily walk when she had a word for everyone she met along the way.



Her popularity was evident by the large number of neighbours and friends who attended both the removal of her remains to St Matthews Church from the Regional Hospital Mortuary Chapel, Mullingar and at her Funeral Mass on Sunday, January 12.

Her remains were interred at Kilfidane Cemetery in her native Co Clare.

We extend our deepest sympathy to her daughter Mary, grandchildren and all her relatives and many friends. May her dear Soul rest in peace.