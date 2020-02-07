Late Brendan Dowling, Lanesboro/Ballyleague was meticulous in everything he done

The people of Lanesboro and Ballyleague were shocked and saddened, on Friday, January 17, to learn of the death, peacefully in the tender care of his loving family and the staff of Innis Ree Lodge Nursing Home, Ballyleague, of Donal B Dowling, Ballyleague.

Brendan, as he was more commonly known, was predeceased by his wife Mary almost eight years ago. Brendan, a native of Ardfert, Co Kerry, came to live in Ballyleague and work in the Power Station many years ago.



Brendan was a man who was meticulous in everything he done – some would even say a perfectionist. He was a very knowledgeable man, an avid reader who was always very happy to impart all his knowledge to those that sought information.



To those of us that knew Brendan will remember his sense of humour, devilment and impish smile.



Brendan was a keen gardener; his garden and his plant and flower knowledge was his pride and joy.



His death came as a big shock to us all as it was not until recent times that he entered Innis Ree Lodge; it only seems like yesterday we remember him walking over the bridge.



Brendan’s presence was a feature of the Ballyleague community for many a long day and his passing will create a great emptiness for them and us all.

His remains reposed in Farrell’s Funeral Home on Saturday, January 18 before being removed to the Church of the Holy Rosary, Ballyleague. On Sunday Brendan was laid to rest alongside his wife Mary in Cloontuskert following his Requiem Mass.

To his daughters Breda and Ciara, adored grandfather of Aideen and Caoimhe, brother of Jean and Denis, father in law of Alan and soon to be father in law of Joe, relatives and friends, we extend our deepest sympathy.