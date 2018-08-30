Lanesboro comes to a standstill following death of an enthusiastic lady with a heart of gold

Nothing brought the community of Lanesboro/Ballyleague and Longford to a standstill like the extremely sad news we received on Saturday, August 11 when we learned of the death of a young woman in our community, Bernadette Casey, Lehery.

'Bernie', as she was more commonly known, was wife of Independent Longford County Council member, Mark Casey and mother to Brian, Cormac and Niamh.

She was lady with a quiet disposition but with a strong will and she stood for all the good and right things in life without fear or favour.



Bernie was a real family woman and her pride and joy was her husband and children. She was a woman with strong ethics and an enthusiastic lady with a heart of gold and had a great caring for all she encountered.



Bernie worked in FBD for a number of years in Roscommon Town. In recent times she succumbed to illness, but as was the spirit of the lady, she fought it with her inimitable strength and dignity and her demise weakened the heart of everyone that had the pleasure to know her.



No more will we receive that warm welcome and that beautiful smile, but it is the lasting memory she has left us with that will always warm our hearts when we think of Bernie. She was far too young to leave us, and it was a journey that no man and his young family should have to make.



Such was the popularity of the lady that people travelled from far and wide to extend their sympathies and to make it one of the biggest funerals in the area for a long time.



Bernie reposed at Glennon’s Funeral Home on Monday, August 13 before her removal to St Mary’s Church, Lanesboro. Following her Funeral Mass on Tuesday, burial took place in Clonbonny Cemetery.

To her husband Mark, sons Brian, Cormac, daughter Niamh, brothers Joseph and Gerard, brothers Joseph and Gerard Lennon (Carrickedmond), brothers-in-law Francis, Bernard and Michael, sisters-in-law Mary, Pauline, Maura and Joanne, mother-in-law Mae and all her loving nieces and nephews we extend our deepest sympathy.

