Tributes paid to wife of Longford county councillor

Mourners lined out in large numbers yesterday (Tuesday) to pay their respects to Bernadette (Bernie) Casey, wife of Longford County Councillor Mark Casey.

The much admired and well respected mother of three passed away over the weekend, sparking a wave of tributes from both within and outside her home community of Lanesboro.

Just as Glennon's Funeral Home in Longford town had been full to capacity for much of the day on Monday, that same likeness was in evidence less than 24 hours later at St. Mary's Church, Lanesboro.

Tributes were just as plentiful, typified perhaps most notably by Cathaoirleach of Longford County Council Cllr Luie McEntire.

“My heartfelt sympathy goes out to Mark. For a young mother to be taken away like that at such a young age is just heartbreaking,” he said.

“It really does put life into perspective when you see something like that happening.

“On behalf of the Council, I'd like to offer the deepest sympathy of the council, its members and staff to Mark, his three children and the Casey family.”

The late Bernadette (Bernie) Casey is survived by her beloved husband Mark, sons Brian and Cormac and daughter Niamh; brothers Joseph and Gerard Lennon (Carrickedmond), brothers-in-law Francis, Bernard and Michael, sisters-in-law Mary, Pauline, Maura and Joanne, mother-in-law Mae as well as nieces and nephews.

Following Funeral Mass yesterday (Tuesday) at St Mary's Church, Lanesboro burial took place afterwards at Clonbonny Cemetery.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam.