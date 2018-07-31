Granard and Coolarty saddened by death of kind Lucy McGivney

The communities of Coolarty and Granard were saddened to learn that Lucy McGivney of Leitrim, Coolarty, Co Longford had passed to her eternal reward on Monday, May 21 in the loving care of her family and staff at 48 Tower View, Mullingar.



Predeceased by her father, John, some years ago, and in November 2016 by her mother Mai (née Fagan), Lucy was a lovely person.



It was always a pleasure to meet Lucy as she was a kind, welcoming girl and she will be missed by her many friends.



Lucy was a very special girl who brought great joy to her parents, siblings and to the extended McGivney and Fagan families and we offer sincere sympathy to her brothers Eamon, Sean, Oliver and Paul, sisters Teresa Feery, Philomena Coyle and Marie McGauran, her three lifelong devoted best friends Breda, Ailish and Jackie, aunt Mona, uncle Joe, nephews, nieces, grand nephews, grand nieces, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, cousins, relatives and friends.



Lucy's funeral arrived at St Mary's Church in Granard on Wednesday evening, May 23 where a large crowd gathered to say farewell to a very special parishioner and to offer support to her family and again on Thursday afternoon the church was full for her Funeral Mass after which she was laid to rest beside her dear parents in the family plot in Granardkill cemetery.



May her gentle soul rest in peace.