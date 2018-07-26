Ballymahon mourns passing of well known nurse Brigid Rowan

The death occurred on Wednesday, July 11 of Brigid Rowan, Foigha at Thomond Lodge Nursing Home, Ballymahon.



Brigid spent her entire working life as a kind and caring General and Psychiatric Nurse in London, Dublin and Mullingar and later for some time in the United States.



A lady of deep religious faith, she cared for her patients in a compassionate and highly professional manner and will be remembered fondly by so many people, patients and staff alike.



Brigid was a friendly, good-natured lady, a great neighbour and always took a great interest in her many nieces and nephews with whom she enjoyed spending with.



The huge attendance at the reposing of her remains at her home in Foigha and also at her Funeral Mass on Friday, July 13 bore testament to the esteem in which Brigid was held.



She is survived by her sisters Betty (McGoey) and Kitty (O’Sullivan), brothers Jimmy, Fr John and Dan, her sisters-in-law Tess and Dolores, nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, grand-nephews, relatives, carers, neighbours and wide circle of friends to whom we extend our deepest sympathy.



Brigid was laid to rest at Kilcommock Cemetery following her Funeral Mass at St Dominic’s Church, Kenagh. In iothlann Dé go gcastar sinn.