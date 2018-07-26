South Longford saddened by death of keen gardener and knitter Margaret Gray

It was with deep regret that we learned of the death of Margaret Gray (née Kelly), St Matthew’s Park, Ballymahon, formerly Abbeyderg, Kenagh on Friday, July 6, aged 82.



Margaret passed away peacefully at her home, surrounded by the large family she reared, and who will miss her dearly. She was predeceased by her husband Peter, daughter Laura and great-grandchild, Baby Blake.



When she married Peter, they moved to Mornine and came to live in Ballymahon 42 years ago. Margaret was a lovely, friendly lady, an independent, strong woman who enjoyed her knitting. She loved gardening, looking after her flowers, especially her beautiful roses which she was very proud of and was a most obliging neighbour.



She loved to see her family calling down the years and later when the grandchildren and great-grandchildren came along, she enjoyed listening to their stories and keeping up to date with their daily lives. Her family were a credit to her, especially in latter years when her health was failing, there was always someone with her just as she was there for them previously.



A huge number of people called to the Gray home where Margaret’s remains lay in repose to pay their respects and again at her Funeral Mass in the Church of the Sacred Heart in Carrickedmond on Sunday, July 8. She was laid to rest at Carrickedmond Cemetery.



Sympathy is extended to her sons Michael, Denis, Colum, Dessie and Aiden, daughters Irene, Mary, Jacqueline, Beatrice, Fiona and Angela, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, brothers Joe, Charlie and Oliver, sisters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and many friends. May God grant rest to her Soul.