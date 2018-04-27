Maggie commanded the respect of all in Mullinalaghta with her charm and gentle manner

It was with much regret that the residents of Mullinalaghta and neighbouring areas learned of the death of Margaret Hand, Larkfield which occurred peacefully at Cavan General Hospital on Sunday, April 15.



In her 95th year, ‘Maggie’, as she was affectionately known, enjoyed excellent health up until a few months ago.

Née Gaffney from Freeduff, Kilcogy, Maggie was very popular in the community. Not a lady for the limelight, she still commanded the respect of all with her charm and her gentle manner which always radiated through to all that she encountered.

Renowned for her culinary skills, callers to her home were assured of her warm hospitality. There was certainly no need to put on the kettle when one arrived home.

Her remains were removed on Monday evening, April 15 to St Columba's Church, Mullinalaghta where they were received by Fr Michael Bannon PP and Maggie's nephew Fr Philip Gaffney, PP St Mary's, Drogheda. Funeral to local cemetery on Tuesday followed Requiem Mass which was celebrated by Fr Philip assisted by parishioner Fr Simon Cadam PP, Granard and Fr Michael Bannon PP.

The large attendance at the obsequies and the many people that called to the residence of her son Seamus and daughter-in-law Margaret where the deceased reposed was a reflection of the esteem in which the family are held in the area.



Predeceased by her husband Thomas, Maggie is survived by her sons Seamus, John and Peter, daughter-in-law Margaret, grand-daughters Ciara and Emer, sister-in-law, nephews and nieces to whom our condolences are extended. May she rest in peace.