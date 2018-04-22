Late Bridgie Mullen had a kind word for everyone

Bridgie Mullen (née Ryan) Clontuskert, Lanesboro, Co Roscommon and formerly of Cornadough, Newtowncashel, Co Longford died peacefully, on Monday, April 2, in the loving care of the staff of Inis Ree Lodge Nursing Home, Ballyleague.

Bridgie was a true lady, who always had a kind word for all those who met her.

Her time living in Cashel, was exemplified, by all the lovely tributes she got from locals of the parish, stating how kind she was and what a beautiful person she was also.

Bridgie’s funeral Mass took place on Thursday, April 5 in the Church of the Holy Rosary, Ballyleague followed by burial afterwards in Forgney cemetery.

Predeceased by her husband Dick and sons Louis and Gerard, sympathy is extended to her son JT, daughter in law Bernie and grandchildren Louise and Regina, niece, nephews, relatives and friends. May she Rest in Peace.