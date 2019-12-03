More than 250 pupils take part in Cnoc Mhuire, Granard quiz

Cnoc Mhuire Secondary School Granard hosted a quiz for 6th class pupils from neighbouring primary schools in Longford, Westmeath and Cavan on Wednesday, November 20.

Eighteen schools took part in the quiz and 252 pupils were in attendance at the event.

It was a great opportunity for the pupils to visit the secondary school whilst having an enjoyable educational experience and lots of fun at the quiz.

The quiz masters kept all the teams on their toes with eight rounds of questions, but this did not prove too difficult for the teams in attendance.

Transition Year students in Cnoc Mhuire were on hand for the organisation and preparation and did a fantastic job.

They carried out the duties of bus supervisors, collecting and correcting answers and score keepers.

The Cnoc Mhuire Ceilí Band kept everyone entertained throughout.

Principal Pauline McBrien would like to thank all the principals, teachers and pupils that attended the event and made it such a memorable morning for all involved.

“It was lovely to welcome all the pupils to Cnoc Mhuire Granard for this very enjoyable event.

“A fun filled morning was had by all involved.”