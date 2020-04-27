Gardaí issue warning over scam involving email about a 'missed delivery'

Gardaí have issued a warning over a scam involving an email about a "missed delivery".

Also read: Longford's frontline workers step up to new challenges

They said: "Just a quick heads up. A call was received at a garda station from a person saying they had received an email indicating they had missed a delivery from a courier.

"It provided a payment link that is of course bogus."

Be advised!

Also read: 11 more cases of Covid-19 confirmed in Longford