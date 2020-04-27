Gardaí issue warning over scam involving email about a 'missed delivery'
Gardaí have issued a warning over a scam involving an email about a "missed delivery".
They said: "Just a quick heads up. A call was received at a garda station from a person saying they had received an email indicating they had missed a delivery from a courier.
"It provided a payment link that is of course bogus."
Be advised!
