11 more cases of Covid-19 confirmed in Longford

There have been another 11 cases of coronavirus confirmed in Longford, bringing the county figure to 124.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) has today been informed that a total of 26 people with COVID-19 have died, of which 23 were laboratory confirmed (Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 2 deaths. The figure of 1,087 deaths reflects this.)

There have now been a total of 1,087* COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of 1pm Sunday 26 April, the HPSC has been notified of 701 new confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 19,262 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

Cases as at Friday, 24 April 2020



The data from the HPSC, as of midnight, Friday 24 April (18,431 cases), reveals: