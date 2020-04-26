11 more cases of Covid-19 confirmed in Longford
County total now stands at 124
There have been another 11 cases of coronavirus confirmed in Longford, bringing the county figure to 124.
The Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) has today been informed that a total of 26 people with COVID-19 have died, of which 23 were laboratory confirmed (Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 2 deaths. The figure of 1,087 deaths reflects this.)
There have now been a total of 1,087* COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.
As of 1pm Sunday 26 April, the HPSC has been notified of 701 new confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 19,262 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.
The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.
Cases as at Friday, 24 April 2020
The data from the HPSC, as of midnight, Friday 24 April (18,431 cases), reveals:
- 57% are female and 42% are male
- the median age of confirmed cases is 49 years
- 2,576 cases (14%) have been hospitalised
- of those hospitalised, 349 cases have been admitted to ICU
- 5,064 cases are associated with healthcare workers
- Dublin has the highest number of cases at 9,224 (50% of all cases) followed by Cork with 1,110 cases (6%)
- of those for whom transmission status is known: community transmission accounts for 63%, close contact accounts for 33%, travel abroad accounts for 4%
