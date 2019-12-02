Gardaí seek assistance in tracing missing 30-year-old

Gardaí in Carrickmacross are seeking assistance from the public in locating Christina Ward, 30 years, who has been missing from her home in Castleblayney, County Monaghan since Sunday, November 24, 2019.

Christina is described as being approximately 5 foot 4 inches in height with a slight build, black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who may have seen Christina or has information on her whereabouts are asked to contact Carrickmacross Garda Station on 042 9690190 , the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

