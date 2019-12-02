Gardaí object to relaxation of Drumlish man's driving conditions

Judge Seamus Hughes has refused to lift driving restrictions for a Drumlish man after the gardaí opposed the request at a recent sitting of Longford District Court.

James Donohue, 3 St Mary’s Street, Drumlish, appeared before Judge Hughes on November 12, requesting that the judge relax the conditions that prevent him from using his vehicle.

On November 15, 2018, at 3.30pm on Main Street, Longford, Mr Donohue was stopped by gardaí after an incident whereby a number of individuals allegedly attempted to attack another individual after disembarking a car driven by the defendant.

“It’s alleged that he conveyed two other individuals who attempted to attack the victim,” said Sgt McGirl on behalf of the state.

“He’s charged with having a two-foot long stick. At what stage was he allegedly detected with that stick?” asked Judge Hughes.

“Later on, Judge, from the victim’s statement, it was alleged that him and the other two had sticks and weapons and attacked him,” said Sgt McGirl.

“He was arrested and admitted that offence. He conveyed both parties and pursued the victim.”

Defence solicitor Frank Gearty explained that Mr Donohue was in town on other business that day and asked that the judge relax the driving restrictions so that the accused could drive his mother to the hospital.

“The two-foot stick was in the van for what purpose?” asked Judge Hughes.

“He keeps horses,” Mr Gearty responded.

“What do you need a two foot stick for a horse for?” Judge Hughes mused before turning to Sgt McGirl.

“I’m going to let you make the call on it, even though it’s my responsibility,” he said.

“The state would be opposing the application, Judge. It’s based on the allegation that is before the court,” said Sgt McGirl.

“The gardaí are opposed to it,” Judge Hughes confirmed, bringing the issue to a close.

The case has been adjourned to February 11, 2020 for DPP directions.