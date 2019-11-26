Longford Leader columnist Mattie Fox: RTÉ must make real decisions

It has been reported that an attack took place in Lisnaskea, Co Fermanagh where machetes and other weapons were carried by the attackers, who injured a teenage girl who shielded a baby with her own body.

She received blows from a machete when she took this action. A 41-year-old woman also sustained stab wounds to her leg.



The PSNI said they are following several lines of enquiry and it has been alleged the incident may be linked to a feud between Traveller families in Fermanagh and Longford.

Luckily we have the national media and RTÉ to report such outrages.

This also raises the issue of maintaining RTÉ’s continuance.

Nobody wants to see RTÉ closing down, but they must observe due diligence and make real decisions, based on actual reality, before being subsidised. To do otherwise would be wrong.