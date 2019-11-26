Longford gardaí seize vehicle after driver produces insurance cert from firm that ceased trading in 2011
Longford gardaí seize vehicle after driver produces fraudulent insurance cert from firm that ceased trading in 2011 Pictures: Twitter An Garda Síochána @GardaTraffic
The Longford Roads Policing Unit today seized a vehicle that had a fraudulent insurance certificate and they also detected another driver exceeding the speed limit by 38 kilometres per hour.
According to the An Garda Síochána's official Twitter account @GardaTraffic, Longford RPU stopped a vehicle earlier today and the driver produced a fraudulent insurance certificate from an insurance company that ceased trading in 2011.
The vehicle was seized and the driver will appear in court at a later date.
They also detected a motorist travelling at 118 kilometres per hour in an 80 zone and a fixed charge penalty notice was issued.
They urged drivers to slow down and to arrive alive.
Longford Roads Policing unit detected a motorist travelling at 118 KPH in an 80 zone Fixed Charge Notice issued.#ArriveAlive #SlowDown pic.twitter.com/zEWZfPLoHf— An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) November 26, 2019
Longford Roads Policing Unit stopped above vehicle and driver produced a fraudulent insurance certificate from an insurance company that ceased trading in 2011. Vehicle seized court to follow. pic.twitter.com/u5IlaQa6bl— An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) November 26, 2019