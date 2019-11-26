Demolition begins on Great Water Street buildings in Longford town

Demolition has begun on the Longford town pub, which was destroyed in a devastating fire in September.

The fire broke out in the early hours of September 26 and, in the interest of public safety, gardaí closed the Great Water Street, which has remained closed ever since.

But there was good news this week as demolition began on the former pub.

The council are hoping to have the street open to traffic again by Black Friday.

