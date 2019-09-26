UPDATE: Two buildings damaged but no injuries reported after fire in Longford town

Gardaí have issued an update on the fire which occurred at the former Oak Bar in Longford town earlier this morning, September 26.

Gardaí were called to the scene on Great Water Street, Co. Longford, at approximately 3:00am after the fire broke out. They have confirmed that there was damage caused to two premises, the Oak Bar itself and another building situated beside it.

They have also confirmed that no injuries have yet been reported as a result of the incident. Investigations remain ongoing.

