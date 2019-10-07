Unoccupied Oak Bar in Longford goes up in flames

Emergency services were called to the scene of a fire in Longford town in the early hours of Thursday morning last, September 26.

The fire broke out on Great Water Street, Longford town, at approximately 3:00am. Gardaí confirmed to the Leader that the fire had taken place at the Oak Bar, causing damage to both the premises itself and a building situated beside it. They also confirmed that they are not treating the incident as suspicious.

The premises had been unoccupied for some time before the fire. As a result of the fire, the road at Great Water Street, Longford town, from the junction with Rue Noyal Chatillon Sur Seiche (at Camlin Court Building) to the junction with Lower Main Street, will remain closed indefinitely in the interest of public safety.

Motorists are advised to heed all signs and follow diversions.

