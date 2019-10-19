Abbeyshrule gears up for Christmas Craft Fair

Christmas is still a couple of months off but craft makers are already getting ready for the busy shopping season.

Abbeyshrule Christmas Fair is a very well-established annual event and will be held this year on Sunday, December 8 in The Rustic Inn by the Royal Canal from 12pm until 6pm.

The fair offers good quality craft items and Christmas produce and every year the children get a chance to make something from recycled or sustainable materials at the Children's Craft Workshop (1pm - 2.30pm) before Santa arrives (3pm).

A new event last year was the very successful Christmas Lights Tractor Run: in late afternoon a large crowd watched around 70 tractors set off from the Rustic into Ballymahon bedecked with Christmas lights.

The tractor run is being organised again this year. Raffles on the day in aid of local autism groups and Jigsaw, the mental health charity.

To book a table to sell handmade crafts, art or Christmas items contact Betty McGoey on 044 9357742, Abbeyshrule Christmas Craft Fair facebook page or ngerety39@gmail.com.

For details of the Christmas Lights Tractor Run, contact John on 087 7848206.