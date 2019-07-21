Hunt is on for Longford's best amateur photographer

Carl Sullivan has seen and taken some great photos over the 29 years he's been in business in Longford Town, and he knows what a good photo looks like, "I see parents coming to print photos that they and their children take all the time, some of them are fantastic and they deserve to be highlighted. We have recently got a little makeover ourselves and when we spoke to Fuji about the idea of looking for the best amateur they were delighted to jump on board."

The competition is open to all, the best of the entries will be highlighted in the shop window of Carl's premisses in Grafton Court and then ultimately a winner chosen.

Carl continued, "Good photos deserve to be in frames, not just kept on your phone, digital camera or computer. We want you to search through the photos you have taken over the years and send them to us, we'll pick the best and highlight them on our social media channels and shop window and then pick a winner."

Entries can be sent to carlsullivanphoto@gmail.com, by no later than Sunday, July 21. The prize is a Fuji Instax camera and the winner will be announced at the end of July.