Gardaí issue appeal as search underway for elderly man missing from Dromod area

Gardai in Carrick-on-Shannon are appealing for the public's assistance in locating an 82-year-old man who has gone missing in the Dromod area.

The man was last seen at approximately 3.20am this morning, Friday, June 29th.

He is described as 5'4" of average build with tight grey hair and a tattoo on his lower left forearm.

He was possibly wearing blue pyjamas and brown work boots.

Anyone with any information is asked to please contact Carrick-on-Shannon Garda Station on 071-9650510.