UPDATE: Young boy who was missing in the Midlands found safe and well

Josh Smith
A young boy who was missing in the Midlands has been found safe and well
Gardaí sought the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 12-year-old Josh Smith who was last seen in the Mullingar area of Westmeath at approximately 6:30pm on Monday, August 16, 2021.
Gardai are now reporting that he has been found safe and well and have thanked the public and the media for their assistance in the search.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.