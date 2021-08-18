18/08/2021

Longford firms given €220k shopfront injection

Outdoor dining boost: Chamber chief hails “really positive” announcement

Reporter:

Liam Cosgrove

Email:

liam.cosgrove@longfordleader.ie

A government decision to ringfence over €200,000 in State funding to allow retailers upgrade their shopfronts has been described as “really positive” news by a local business group.

Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys recently announced a new €7m fund to support the enhancement of streetscapes and shopfronts in over 50 rural towns and villages.

Under the Streetscape Enhancement Initiative, Longford has been allocated approximately €220,000 in funding in a move which has this week been given the thumbs up by Chamber of Commerce chiefs.

“It's good news and anything that can help to improve and support local businesses who have gone through such a tough time over the past 18 months or so is really welcome,” said president Fiona Fenelon.

Under the plans, local firms will be given the licence to carry out painting while also being able to install canopies and street furniture.

The monies ringfenced also provide for the decluttering of streetscapes, landscaping and the upgrading or restoration of historic and traditional shopfronts.

Ms Fenelon said finer details surrounding the scheme will be displayed on the chamber's various social media platforms in a bid to highlight how local firms can benefit from the initiative

A total of €7m has been set aside nationally under the plan with Longford town expected to be one of two urban centres countywide which are nominated to benefit from the funding announcement.

“This new initiative is about local authorities thinking strategically and working in collaboration with local businesses and property owners to add colour and vibrancy to our rural towns and villages,” said Ms Humphreys.

“Outdoor dining is here to stay and I believe that will only be a positive for towns and villages across the country.

