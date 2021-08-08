National Covid-19 case numbers show daily increase
As of midnight, Saturday 7 August, NPHET are reporting 1,837* confirmed cases of #COVID19.
Of those cases, 208 patients are hospitalised, while 31 are in ICU. The 1,837 cases is an increase from 1,828 yesterday, while the number of people in hospital has also risen from 198 to today's figure of 208.
*Daily case numbers may change due to future data validation and update.
Huge online fundraiser underway to aid courageous Longford woman in fight against cancer
A major fundraising drive is underway to aid Longford woman Laura Gilmore Anderson in her ongoing fight against incurable cancer.
