Drivers under influence of drugs arrested by Longford and Cavan Roads Policing Units
The incidences of drug driving are increasing all the time and over the weekend drivers under the influence of drugs were arrested by both the Longford and Cavan Roads Policing Units.
Gardaí from the Longford Roads Policing Unit stopped the driver of a vehicle on suspicion of having no insurance.
The driver subsequently tested positive for cocaine, was arrested and the vehicle was impounded.
While Cavan Roads Policing Unit say they continue to detect drivers who are driving under the influence of drugs.
They stopped the driver of a car, who doesn't currently hold a driver licence, and when tested on a drug test was positive for not only cannabis and cocaine but also for benzodiazepines. Court proceedings are to follow.
