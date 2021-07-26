Woodie’s launch seventh annual Heroes campaign

As Woodie’s launch their seventh annual Woodie’s Heroes campaign, their hope is to have their biggest and best year of fundraising to date so that they can help four heroic Irish charities continue their brilliant work.



The campaign kicks off from Sunday, July 18, running all the way through to Saturday, August 14 and will support Down Syndrome Ireland, Barnardos, Autism Assistance Dogs Ireland, and ISPCC Childline.

New multilingual audio player launched in conjunction with Longford town walking trail A new multilingual souvenir audio player has been launched by Longford County Council to complement the Longford Town Walking Trail.

Over the last six years, Woodie’s Heroes has already raised almost €2 million for children’s charities.Last year, Woodie’s Heroes surpassed its target of €250,000 and raised over €417,000 despite the challenges faced by the communities around Ireland due to Covid-19.This summer, Woodie’s will build on this success and hope to reach their goal of €500,000 thanks to the generosity of their customers and suppliers, and the support and enthusiasm of Team Woodie’s, including their colleagues in Woodie’s Carrick-on-Shannon.It is now easier than ever to donate to Woodie’s Heroes.You can show your support by donating at the till in store by adding €1, €2 or €5 to your bill. You can donate online at woodies.ie.You can also text to donate €4* to one of the Woodie’s Heroes charities. Simply text one of the below keywords to 50300 to donateISPCC to 50300Barnardos to 50300AADI to 50300DSI to 50300

*Each text cost €4. Our charities will receive a minimum of €3.60. Service Provider is Like Charity. Helpline 076 6805278.



Two teams of Woodie’s Heroes cyclists will also undertake a 2,000km cycle around the country over six days in August, putting in the hard miles for a wonderful cause.



The teams will visit all 35 Woodie’s stores and collect their fundraising cheques for the charities.