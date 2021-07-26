Woodie’s launch seventh annual Heroes campaign

Eire and Quinn Brady
As Woodie’s launch their seventh annual Woodie’s Heroes campaign, their hope is to have their biggest and best year of fundraising to date so that they can help four heroic Irish charities continue their brilliant work.
The campaign kicks off from Sunday, July 18, running all the way through to Saturday, August 14 and will support Down Syndrome Ireland, Barnardos, Autism Assistance Dogs Ireland, and ISPCC Childline.
New multilingual audio player launched in conjunction with Longford town walking trail
A new multilingual souvenir audio player has been launched by Longford County Council to complement the Longford Town Walking Trail.
*Each text cost €4. Our charities will receive a minimum of €3.60. Service Provider is Like Charity. Helpline 076 6805278.
Two teams of Woodie’s Heroes cyclists will also undertake a 2,000km cycle around the country over six days in August, putting in the hard miles for a wonderful cause.
The teams will visit all 35 Woodie’s stores and collect their fundraising cheques for the charities.
Cathaoirleach role is ‘beyond anything I ever thought of’, says Longford's female African mayor
The election of Uruemu Adejinmi to the position of Cathaoirleach of Longford Municipal District attracted significant media attention across Ireland and abroad - and rightly so.
Lidl Longford customer, Naida Daugelaite (15), with her winning design which will feature on Lidl's special edition reusuable shopping bags made with 100% recycled plastics
Judge Seamus Hughes last week ordered a probation report to be carried out on a man with over 50 previous convictions
A Longford man who caused criminal damage following an incident in Edgeworthstown in May has been spared a criminal conviction
