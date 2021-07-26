Search our Archive

26/07/2021

1452599005378
1452599028110

Woodie’s launch seventh annual Heroes campaign

Almost €2 million raised in last six years for children’s charities in Ireland

Woodie’s launch seventh annual Heroes campaign

Eire and Quinn Brady

Reporter:

Longford Leader reporter

Email:

newsroom@longfordleader.ie

As Woodie’s launch their seventh annual Woodie’s Heroes campaign, their hope is to have their biggest and best year of fundraising to date so that they can help four heroic Irish charities continue their brilliant work.

The campaign kicks off from Sunday, July 18, running all the way through to Saturday, August 14 and will support Down Syndrome Ireland, Barnardos, Autism Assistance Dogs Ireland, and ISPCC Childline.

New multilingual audio player launched in conjunction with Longford town walking trail

A new multilingual souvenir audio player has been launched by Longford County Council to complement the Longford Town Walking Trail.

Guidelines published in advance of re-opening of indoor hospitality from Monday

‘Critical part in helping tourism businesses safely re-open for indoor hospitality’


Over the last six years, Woodie’s Heroes has already raised almost €2 million for children’s charities.

Last year, Woodie’s Heroes surpassed its target of €250,000 and raised over €417,000 despite the challenges faced by the communities around Ireland due to Covid-19.

This summer, Woodie’s will build on this success and hope to reach their goal of €500,000 thanks to the generosity of their customers and suppliers, and the support and enthusiasm of Team Woodie’s, including their colleagues in Woodie’s Carrick-on-Shannon.

It is now easier than ever to donate to Woodie’s Heroes.

You can show your support by donating at the till in store by adding €1, €2 or €5 to your bill. You can donate online at woodies.ie.

You can also text to donate €4* to one of the Woodie’s Heroes charities. Simply text one of the below keywords to 50300 to donate
ISPCC to 50300
Barnardos to 50300
AADI to 50300
DSI to 50300

*Each text cost €4. Our charities will receive a minimum of €3.60. Service Provider is Like Charity. Helpline 076 6805278.

Two teams of Woodie’s Heroes cyclists will also undertake a 2,000km cycle around the country over six days in August, putting in the hard miles for a wonderful cause.

The teams will visit all 35 Woodie’s stores and collect their fundraising cheques for the charities.

Magic McPhillips: Irish U20 1500m record stays in Longford as Cian McPhillips smashes Ray Flynn's 45-year-old record

Cathaoirleach role is ‘beyond anything I ever thought of’, says Longford's female African mayor

The election of Uruemu Adejinmi to the position of Cathaoirleach of Longford Municipal District attracted significant media attention across Ireland and abroad - and rightly so.

 

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie