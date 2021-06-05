Bank accounts frozen following CAB searches in the midlands and Limerick
A number of premises have been searched in the midlands and Limerick by members of the Criminal Asset Bureau targeting criminal activity in the region.
One residential property, a business premises and three professional premises were searched this Friday morning with the assistance of the Regional Armed Support Unit, local gardaí and the Revenue Customs Dog Unit.
Separately, members of CAB conducted a search in the Mullingar area of County Westmeath. This operation was also aimed at persons who are involved in criminal activity.
"During the course of today’s operations funds have been seized and restrained in various bank accounts totalling €125,000 along with other exhibits of significance to the investigations," said a garda spokesperson.
No arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing.
