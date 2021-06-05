Man who was hit on head with golf ball loses high court action

The Donegal Town man took the action after being hit by a ball at a golf tournament
A Donegal man who sued after he was knocked unconscious by a golf ball at a tournament he was attending as a spectator has lost his High Court action.
Colm Campbell, 65, from Donegal Town was hit on the head by the ball during the West of Ireland Championship for amateur golfers held at County Sligo Golf Club at Rosses Point, Sligo, five years ago.
According to a report in the Irish Examiner, Campbell had sued the golfer Kevin Le Blanc who was at the time a top amateur golfer who later turned professional for a number of years. He also sued County Sligo Golf Club and the organisers of the competition, The Golfing Union of Ireland. See the full Irish Examiner report here
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.