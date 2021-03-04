Here's the line-up of guests for this week's Graham Norton Show on BBC One

The guests have been revealed for this week's Graham Norton Show on BBC One.

Joining Graham on Friday night will be Amy Poehler, Minnie Driver, Nick Jonas, Leonie Elliott and Jennifer Garner, with music from Tom Odell.

Star and director of the rebellious new comedy 'Moxie', Comic actor Amy Poehler, joins Graham to talk about her latest release, alongside Oscar-nominated star of 'Good Will Hunting', Minnie Driver, who presents her new podcast "Minnie Questions".

Hollywood star Jennifer Garner talks about her family comedy, 'Yes Day', while actor Leonie Elliott, Lucille in BBC favourite 'Call the Midwife', also joins Graham.

Music on the night will be from singer-songwriter Tom Odell.

Catch the Graham Norton Show on BBC One, Friday, March 12 at 10.45pm.