ALERT: Status Yellow fog warning issued for Longford and 12 other counties

Motorists and other road users are being urged to be vigilant after Met Éireann issued a Status Yellow alert warning of dense fog for 13 counties across Ireland.

The Status Yellow alert was issued by the national forecaster on Monday afternoon for Cavan, Donegal, Monaghan, Dublin, Kildare, Longford, Louth, Meath, Offaly, Westmeath, Leitrim, Roscommon and Sligo.

The warning will be in place from midnight on Tuesday through until 10am on Tuesday morning.

Met Eireann has warned that motorists face dense fog on the roads from midnight tonight through to Tuesday morning.

"Dense fog in places leading to hazardous driving conditions," the alert states.

AA Roadwatch is urging motorists to drive with extra care and to use their fog lights if they encounter fog while the warning is in place.