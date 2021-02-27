Garda car rammed in high-speed chase through midlands town

A driver was arrested overnight following a high-speed chase through a midlands town.

Gardai attempted to make a routine traffic stop in the early hours of Saturday morning but the vehicle failed to stop.

Also read: New State Exams CEO has strong Longford links

A Garda pursuit ensued involving numerous Garda units co-ordinated by Command & Control, Dublin during which one Garda patrol vehicle was rammed.

Also read: Meet Ballymahon woman Erica's RARE but perfect family

The driver was quickly apprehended in Tullamore town centre having lost control of the vehicle which crashed into a roadside barrier.

The driver was arrested and charged with numerous offences including dangerous driving, driving without a drivers license and driving without valid insurance.

GALLERY | Moment in time: Famous victory for Longford as Stephen Lynch's goal rocks The Kingdom in 2004

A file is now being compiled with a view to further charges.

No injuries were reported as a result of the incident.