Garda car rammed in high-speed chase through midlands town
National News
A driver was arrested overnight following a high-speed chase through a midlands town.
Gardai attempted to make a routine traffic stop in the early hours of Saturday morning but the vehicle failed to stop.
A Garda pursuit ensued involving numerous Garda units co-ordinated by Command & Control, Dublin during which one Garda patrol vehicle was rammed.
The driver was quickly apprehended in Tullamore town centre having lost control of the vehicle which crashed into a roadside barrier.
The driver was arrested and charged with numerous offences including dangerous driving, driving without a drivers license and driving without valid insurance.
A file is now being compiled with a view to further charges.
No injuries were reported as a result of the incident.
