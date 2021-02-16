Bloom Festival 2021 the latest event to fall victim to Covid-19

Bord Bia has announced that Bloom, Ireland’s largest gardening and lifestyle festival, will not take place in the Phoenix Park from June 3rd to June 7th this year.

Due to the ongoing threat to public safety from Covid-19, the festival will take place virtually in 2021.

On the fifteenth consecutive year of the festival, a programme of initiatives and online events created in partnership with some of Ireland’s leading garden designers and long-time festival participants will bring the joy of Bloom to life in a new and uplifting way.

“I want to thank all of Bloom’s fans, as well as the hundreds of growers, designers, contractors, exhibitors and sponsors, for their continued support as we plan this year’s festival. Bord Bia Bloom would not be possible without their passion and enthusiasm, and while we are very disappointed we can’t gather in the Phoenix Park, the Bloom team is excited to continue to bring the joy and benefits of gardening to the public this summer," said Bord Bia CEO, Tara McCarthy.

"We know that gardening has had a positive impact on many people’s mental and physical well-being throughout this difficult period and during last year’s Bloom At Home initiative we saw thousands of both new and experienced gardeners embrace it over the June Bank Holiday.

"We are inviting the public to join us virtually again this year and safely enjoy Bord Bia Bloom from their own homes.”

Following the success of last year's #BloomwithRTÉ competition, Bord Bia is once again partnering with RTÉ for an online celebration of gardening across the country, from country lawns to city balconies.

Full details of initiative will be announced in the coming months.