Alarming trend as Covid-19 infection rate doubles in Ballymahon with huge spikes in Longford and Granard electoral areas also

The latest figures from Ireland’s Covid-19 Data Hub, unsurprisingly, illustrate that the 14-day incidence rate of Covid-19 in each of Longford’s three electoral districts has skyrocketed, with it increasing by more than double in Ballymahon.

In the 14 days covered by the data, from December 29, 2020 to January 11, 2021, it shows that there have been 381 positive Covid-19 cases in the county.



The breakdown of those cases by electoral area is;

Longford municipal district 143

Ballymahon municipal district 142

Granard municipal district 96



In the two previous 14-day periods measured (December 22 to January 4 and December 15 to December 28), the total number of positive Covid-19 cases in the county was 198 and 41, respectively - (Longford 84 & 26, Ballymahon 60 & 10 & Granard 54 & 5).

Considering the number of positive cases has almost doubled, the 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population in the three electoral areas has jumped similarly.



The biggest increase is in the Ballymahon municipal district where the 14-day incidence rate is 1,000.3 for the current period under review. It was the lowest in the county - 423.9 - during the previous spell (December 22 to January 4).



The 14-day incidence rate in Longford and Granard municipal districts is 891.2 and 899.4, increasing from 523.5 and 505.9, respectively.

Yesterday, Longford recorded the lowest number of new daily infections nationally with the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) confirming seven new cases of Covid-19 in the county.



The total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Longford since the pandemic began is 1,159 (1,152 as at Tuesday, January 12 plus the 7 announced today by NPHET yesterday evening).

Local electoral area breakdown in County Longford

Cases Incidence Rate

Longford 143 (84) (26) 891.2 (523.5) (162.0)

Ballymahon 142 (60) (10) 1,000.3 (423.9) (70.7)

Granard 96 (54) (5) 899.4 (505.9) (46.8)



* Figures from Ireland’s Covid-19 Data Hub

Note: Data covers 14 days; December 29, 2020 to January 11, 2021.

Figures in RED relate to 14 days; December 22, 2020 to January 4, 2021.

Figures in BLUE relate to previous 14-day period measured; Dec 15 to Dec 28, 2020