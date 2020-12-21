Gardaí warn about 'scam calls' claiming to be from Revenue tax collectors

The Garda National Economic Crime Bureau have warned the public and businesses about new scam calls which surged in December.

Gardaí say the potential victim receives a phone call from a what appears to be an ‘051’ number, similar to a Waterford landline number.

These are what are known as "Voip" numbers – computer-generated numbers.



Gardí warn that the caller will try to acquire the personal information/data or bank details of the potential victim. This attempt can vary but it is usually the following examples;

- A Tax refund is Due or Immediate payment for a tax bill is required, sometimes to avoid a criminal prosecution.

The caller will then ask for the potential victim's credit/debit card or bank account details.



The Revenue scam in the past has also used both email and text message as a way of contacting potential victims.

The following advice is given to the public: