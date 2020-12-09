Revenue seize drugs worth almost €38,000 at midlands mail centre

As a result of routine operations, and with the assistance of detector dog Bailey, Revenue officers at Athlone Mail Centre seized almost 1.8kgs of illegal drugs including herbal cannabis, ketamine, methamphetamine and cocaine as well as 300 Diazepam tablets.

The illegal drugs have an combined estimated value of almost €38,000 and were discovered in parcels which originated from the UK and Spain. The parcels were declared as items such as ‘Eye Creams’ and ‘Skin Primer’ and were destined for delivery to various addresses throughout the country.

Investigations are ongoing.

These seizures are part of Revenue’s ongoing operations targeting drug smuggling.

If businesses or members of the public have any information regarding smuggling they can contact Revenue in confidence on freephone number 1800 295 295.