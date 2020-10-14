PRODUCT RECALL: Baby feeding set recalled due to safety concerns

The Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) has issued a product recall alert for a baby feeding utensil set.

The Herobility Eco Place Mat Feeding Set Utensils is being recalled due to potential for breakage. According to the FSAI there is a danger that the cutlery could break into small pieces during use.

Implicated products come in blue, pink and mist grey and were on sale in TK Maxx and Homesense stores between August and October of this year.

Point-of-sale recall notices have been placed in the stores but anyone who has this Swedish feeding set is advised not to use it to feed a baby.



