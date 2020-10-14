BREAKING: Government to ban all household visits in bid to stem Covid-19 second wave

It is reported that the Government is to ban all household visits in an effort to hold back the second wave of Covid-19 in Ireland.

RTÉ is reporting that the move is one of a number of measures to be approved by Government ministers.

Visits will only be permitted on compassionate grounds and for essential reasons such as childcare. The restriction is due to come into force this week.

It is also expected that Cavan, Monaghan and Donegal will be moved to Level 4.

The news comes only two hours after the Health Protection Surveillance Centre publicly confirmed it has been notified of five additional deaths related to Covid-19 and 1,095 additional confirmed cases of the virus in Ireland.

The 1,095 cases reported this evening is the highest number reported on a single day in the state since the start of the pandemic.