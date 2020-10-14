Number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Longford reaches 425

The number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Longford continues to increase and now stands at 425.

In its daily update, the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) says new cases of the disease have been reported in 26 counties in Ireland over the past 24 hours.

As of midnight Health Protection Surveillance Centre had been notified of 1,095 additional confirmed cases of Covid-19 across the country - bringing the total in Ireland since February to 45,243.

The total number of Covid-19 cases in Longford since the pandemic began stands at 425 (as of midnight on Monday, October 12).

100 of those cases were reported by the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) between September 25 and October 13. Prior to that, in the four months from May 17 to September 23, Longford recorded 46 cases.

The HPSC reported FIVE new cases of Covid-19 in Longford on Tuesday, October 13; NO new cases on Monday, October 12; FIFTEEN on Sunday, October 11; EIGHT on Saturday, October 10; THREE on Friday, October 9; SIX on Thursday, October 8; ONE on Wednesday, October 7; FOUR new cases on Tuesday, October 6; SIX on Monday, October 5; TWO on Sunday, October 4; THREE on Saturday, October 3; NINE on Friday, October 2; ELEVEN on Thursday, October 1; SEVEN on Wednesday, September 30; FOUR on Tuesday, September 29; SIX on Monday, September 28; TWO on Sunday, September 27; FIVE on Saturday, September 26 and THREE on Friday, September 25.

The 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population (as of midnight on October 13) nationally stands at 190.7 per 100,000, and the rate of infection in county Longford is now below the national average, coming in at 181.0 per 100,000.

Longford now has the 12th highest incidence rate in the country with Cavan (571.0) possessing the highest in the country.

The 12 counties with the highest incidence rate are - Cavan (571.0), Monaghan (360.0), Donegal (353.7), Clare (307.2), Meath (299.9), Cork (209.4), Sligo (207.5), Limerick (192.4), Roscommon (189.0), Kildare (188.3) Dublin (185.4) and Longford (181.0).

Confirmed Covid-19 cases in this region

County................... Cases.............Change from day before........14-Day Incidence rate

Longford.................. 425...................+5.....................................181.0 per 100,000

Leitrim..................... 160....................+5....................................146.7 per 100,000

Cavan...................... 1,260................+22....................................571.0 per 100,000

Roscommon............. 562....................+3....................................189.0 per 100,000

Westmeath...............921.....................+20.................................171.2 per 100,000

