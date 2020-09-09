Longford people urged to make every step count for first Alzheimer’s Memory Walk fundraiser

Beauty expert, entrepreneur and The Alzheimer Society of Ireland (ASI) ambassador Pamela Laird has issued a final rallying call for the public to make every step count for the first Alzheimer’s Memory Walk, proudly supported by Iceland, which is taking place nationwide on Sunday, September 20 to mark World Alzheimer’s Month 2020.

Alzheimer’s Memory Walk is a family-friendly series of walks suitable for all ages and abilities to unite together with their families and communities to raise awareness and funds for dementia supports.

The ASI is hoping that 6,000 walkers across Ireland will help us raise €100,000 for vital services that are helping to support so many people with dementia and their family carers across Ireland through the Covid-19 public health emergency and the aftermath of the lockdown.

One of those walkers will be Pamela Laird who is delighted to back the campaign and has shared her family connection with dementia as her father, Sylvester, was diagnosed with dementia in 2016. The Dublin-based entrepreneur has said while the family started noticing changes with her father as far back as 2010, the dementia diagnosis was still very challenging for them all to deal with – especially when the Covid-19 lockdown hit forcing the closure of vital face-to-face services.

The former Dragons Den and the BBC’s Apprentice contestant wants to put a spotlight on dementia during World Alzheimer’s Month and encourage others to reach out for support – like a member of her own family did when they completed The ASI’s family carer training course. Pamela will be doing the walk with her mam Yvonne and her Chihuahua, Tallulah, and wants others to do the same.

Beauty expert, entrepreneur and latest ASI Ambassador, Pamela Laird said: “Alzheimer’s Memory Walk is an excellent way to bring families and communities together to raise vital money and awareness. The Alzheimer Society of Ireland does excellent work throughout the country and my family have used their supports to help my dad with his journey with dementia. They need to keep fundraising to keep their services running. Through my father’s diagnosis of dementia I am all too aware of what so many families go through in Ireland – the confusion, the sadness and the isolation. It’s at a time like this where we need to remember those suffering alone and get them the support that they desperately need. During Alzheimer’s Month 2020, I really want to put a spotlight on dementia as it desperately needs our attention. I’m really looking forward to taking part in Alzheimer’s Memory Walk on Sunday, September 20. I would encourage everyone to do the same, it’s so simple. Go to www.memorywalk.ie for details.

Alzheimer’s Memory Walk is guaranteed to be a feel-good and uplifting occasion and people are being encouraged to plan their own socially-distanced walk solo, with their household or within their community. So, whether that’s 5km, 10km or whatever distance people like – It’s Your Walk, Your Way. There are family-friendly prices €5 for kids and €18 for adults.

Register for Alzheimer’s Memory Walk in 3 Simple Steps: 1. Visit www.memorywalk.ie; 2. Register for your pack and t-shirt; 3. Plan your route for Sunday, September 20.