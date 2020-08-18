Three motorbikes reported stolen overnight in a midlands village

Three motorbikes have been reported as stolen overnight from a midlands village.

The public are being asked to help gardaí track them down.

The bikes were taken from the Camross area, in Laois, near the Slieve Bloom mountains.

"Gardaí in Portlaoise are appealing for the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of these bikes stolen overnight in the Camross area."

The third bike, not pictured, is described as a small Honda, red in colour.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Portlaoise Garda Station on 057 8674100.

