Number of Longford people claiming Covid-19 unemployment payment drops by almost two thirds

The number of people claiming Covid-19 unemployment payment in Longford has fallen by almost two thirds, new figures have shown.

There are currently 1,600 people availing of the pandemic payment, down from 4,500 at the beginning of May.

The figures are further indication more and more people are beginning to return to work as efforts to underpin the local economy continue apace.

The Department of of Social Protection today confirmed it had issued payments valued at €72.2m to 232,400 people for the Covid-19 Pandemic Unemployment Payment (PUP).

This represents a decrease of 30,100 on the 262,500 people paid last week and a 61% drop on the 598,000 paid at its peak on 5th May.

Minister for Social Protection, Heather Humphreys, T.D., commented: “The Pandemic Unemployment Payment continues to be a vital source of income for thousands of individuals and families across the country.

“That’s why I took the decision to extend the payment until April 2021 as the Government continues to roll-out measures aimed at getting people back to work.

“While I know people are frustrated and going through a difficult time, it’s more important than ever that we continue our efforts to protect ourselves, our families, our colleagues and our communities."