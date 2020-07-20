Heritage Council calls on children in Longford to showcase local heritage through LEGO

The Heritage Council is calling on children across the country to put their imagination to good use this summer by using LEGO bricks to recreate their favourite example of Irish built, natural or cultural heritage.

The competition is open to children aged between four and twelve years, with two age categories: 4-to-7-years, and 8-to-12-years.

To enter, children need to build their model, choose their category, write a short description of what their model represents and why it’s important to them, and then take a photo of the model and submit it via the Heritage Council website. The Heritage Council plans to feature as many entries as it can on its website and Facebook page.

To provide some inspiration and guidance, LEGO brick artist, Jessica Farrell will build a sample model every week and will post the step-by-step plan on the Heritage Council Facebook page. The sample models will include:

· Built Heritage: Traditional thatch cottage; High Cross, Dolmen.

· Natural Heritage: Red Fox; Hedgehog; native Irish honeybee, with flower.

· Cultural Heritage: Celtic interlace pattern; Galway Hooker boat.

Commenting, Heritage Council chief executive, Virginia Teehan said: “We have seen over the past number of months the important role that heritage has played in people’s lives in Ireland and we think that this fun competition will give children the opportunity to really think about their local heritage, to examine it in detail, and to recreate what they see through the power of LEGO. This is the first time we’ve run such a competition and we are delighted to have LEGO brick artist, Jessica Farrell on board to show just what can be achieved with these little bricks.

“In terms of entries, we’re looking for anything from Irish landscapes, to round towers, to castles, to waterways, to Ireland’s wildlife – the possibilities are endless. It’s also important for entrants to let us know what their model represents; why they chose this piece of local heritage, and why it’s important to them.

“While technical merit will be a significant factor in the judging, the judges will also seek to award prizes on the basis of imagination, interpretation, and the supporting information submitted.”

Chairman of the Heritage Council, Michael Parsons added: “As a parent and as a former teacher, I am well aware of the joy LEGO can bring to children and the ingenuity it can spark. I very much look forward to seeing the heritage models the children of Ireland build as part of this competition.”

The closing date for entries is Sunday, August 30, with prizes of LEGO DK books for the winners of each of the 4-7-year-old categories, and a LEGO kit for the winners of the older categories.

Visit the Heritage Council website, www.heritagecouncil.ie or the Heritage Council Facebook page for competition rules and further details.