Midlands cricket club sickened and annoyed following €10,000 virus party vandalism

With social distancing restrictions unfortunately being flouted by some citizens, the members of a midlands cricket club were left counting the cost after a Covid-19 virus party that led to their facilities being vandalised.

Mullingar Cricket Club PRO Craig Sweeney told the Leader: "Last night (Saturday, May 9 or early hours of Sunday, May 10) the cricket pitch in St Finian's College in Mullingar was vandalised and around €10,000 worth of damage was done."

An annoyed Mr Sweeney pointed out, "We're a small club and it's the last thing we were expecting to have to deal with during these times."

He is urging anyone that may have information on the incident to contact Mullingar Garda Station 044 93 84000.